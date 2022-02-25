Marshall Wace LLP Buys 66,447 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Rattler Midstream worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 306,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 280.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 205,747 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 37.3% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 483,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 131,388 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTLR stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

