Marshall Wace LLP Buys 66,447 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Rattler Midstream worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 306,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 280.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 205,747 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 37.3% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 483,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 131,388 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RTLR stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.
Rattler Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.