Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 231,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Seres Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCRB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3,372.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 514,675 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,353,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,271,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 496,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 369,967 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

MCRB opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.41 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 3.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

