Marshall Wace LLP Sells 182,149 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182,149 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.12 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.