Masonite International Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

DOOR stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $85.17 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after buying an additional 264,088 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Masonite International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

