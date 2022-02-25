Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 4.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,714,000 after acquiring an additional 81,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $183,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

