Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $56.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Matador Resources traded as high as $47.91 and last traded at $46.53. Approximately 32,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,688,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,805,000 after buying an additional 210,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,364,000 after buying an additional 482,042 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 4.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

