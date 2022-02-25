Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.800-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Materion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,269. Materion has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Materion by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Materion by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Materion by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

