Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives $16.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTTR shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $66,185,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

