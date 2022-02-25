Matthew W. Chapman Sells 1,000 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MCHP opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,600.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. UBS Group raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

