McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stake Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) by 758.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,484 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McAfee were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in McAfee by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in McAfee by 267,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

MCFE opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $32.83.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

