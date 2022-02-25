Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 1,669 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 342.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.55. 626,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,924,531. The company has a market capitalization of $596.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

