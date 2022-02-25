Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $24.92 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.9% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.84. 34,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,214. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.05. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

