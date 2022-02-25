Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after buying an additional 1,557,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after buying an additional 442,701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,802 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $191,638,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

