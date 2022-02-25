Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 1,645 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

