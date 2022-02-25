Mcdonald Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 413,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 148,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,999,000 after buying an additional 208,558 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,481,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

