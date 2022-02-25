Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

