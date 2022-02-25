Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.