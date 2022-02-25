Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $243.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.15 and a 200-day moving average of $250.99. The firm has a market cap of $232.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

