Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 62 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW opened at $214.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.