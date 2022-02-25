McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend payment by 34.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of MGRC opened at $78.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

