Mchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 56.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mchain has a market cap of $6,784.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008959 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 218.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mchain

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 81,492,450 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

