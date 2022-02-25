McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of McKesson worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,958,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $266.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $282.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

