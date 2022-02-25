MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.67

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 28319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 69,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 230,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 75,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,912,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

