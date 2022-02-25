Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Issues Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%.
Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 98,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $204.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.52. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $9.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
