Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Issues Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 98,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $204.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.52. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

