MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $70.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at $16,668,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at $7,223,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

