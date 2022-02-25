MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.90

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 4754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAX. cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 80,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.