Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.18. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$10.01, with a volume of 45,707 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on DR. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$307.95 million and a PE ratio of 113.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.23.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

