Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Medifast updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.500-$16.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $14.50-$16.00 EPS.

NYSE:MED traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.90. 1,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.36. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $166.27 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

MED has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Medifast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Medifast by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

