MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Trading Up 6.7%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 723,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 767,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LABS shares. cut shares of MediPharm Labs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of MediPharm Labs to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.35 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

