MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $1,675.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $2,200.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MELI. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,816.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,033.59 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,433.15.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

