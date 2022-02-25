MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $227.90

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.90 and traded as low as $201.46. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $203.82, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.28.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

