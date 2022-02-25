Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.41-2.56 EPS.
Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,550. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.
