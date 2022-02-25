Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.41-2.56 EPS.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,550. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

