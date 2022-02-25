Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $86.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.83. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 19,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $97,835.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $30,764.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 132,122 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

