Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MACK opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $86.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.83. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.97.
In other news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 19,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $97,835.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $30,764.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
