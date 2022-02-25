Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.44

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$64.44 and traded as high as C$66.89. Metro shares last traded at C$66.37, with a volume of 426,543 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRU shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. NBF lifted their price objective on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.20 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$67.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

