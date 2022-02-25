Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.06 Million Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter worth $345,000. Islet Management LP boosted its position in DISH Network by 71.4% during the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter worth $351,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 390.1% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 550,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 438,527 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 11.0% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH opened at $29.46 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

