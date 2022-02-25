Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 177,209 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 50.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,342,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,963,000 after purchasing an additional 448,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 40.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,500. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

