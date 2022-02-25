Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 1,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.75. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.00 and a twelve month high of $418.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.46.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,950. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.