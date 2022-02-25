Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,234 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,269 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Matador Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 4.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

