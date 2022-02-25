Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,036 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,152,000 after acquiring an additional 176,921 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,411,000 after acquiring an additional 143,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,682,000 after acquiring an additional 213,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,332,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNV opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.