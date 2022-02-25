Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 602 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $189,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $1,883,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

