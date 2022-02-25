MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,718 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

