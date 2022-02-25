MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $45.96 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

