Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 544,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.55% of Crescent Point Energy worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.47 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.53.

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

