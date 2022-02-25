Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 544,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.55% of Crescent Point Energy worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.47 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.53.
About Crescent Point Energy (Get Rating)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.