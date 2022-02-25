Millennium Management LLC Has $15.26 Million Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

