Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,825 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HEICO worth $15,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in HEICO by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in HEICO by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

NYSE:HEI opened at $141.19 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.09.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

