Millennium Management LLC Sells 144,423 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,423 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 40.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

