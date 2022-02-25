MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.56

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.56 and last traded at $42.56, with a volume of 453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.98.

About MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

