Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $88.27

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.27 and last traded at $88.27, with a volume of 1174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average is $145.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

