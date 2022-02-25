Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Reaches $1.25 on Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003195 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $96.95 million and approximately $34.84 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.95 or 0.06932334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,052.73 or 1.00048594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

