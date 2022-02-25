Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $529,159.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $71.41 or 0.00184941 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.30 or 0.06781363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,483.25 or 0.99670926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048250 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 91,513 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

